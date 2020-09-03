BBNaija: “Hey baby Lucy, Focus on this game” – Ubi Franklin reacts to Lucy’s endless tears in the house

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Lucy Edet, is currently trending online and social media users have been buzzing with reactions.

Nigerian music artist and founder of record label Made Men Music Group, lucyUbi Franklin took to Instagram to react to BBNaija housemate, Lucy’s endless tears in the house.

According to the 35 year old, Lucy needs to focus on the game and stop crying.

In his words “Hey baby Lucy .. Focus on this game baby, Focus @lucyedetofficial”

For those who do not know, Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos.

Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average. She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.