BBNaija: “He’s stupid, too dull and doesn’t have sense” – Media user blasts Ozo’s management on phone (video)

A BBNaija viewer has allegedly called Ozo’s management on phone and rained insults on Ozo “for being stupid, too dull and senseless” because of Nengi.

A viral video now trending on social media has shown moment an aggrieved BBNaija viewer called Ozo’s management and expressed grievances over the housemate’s performance in the house.

To get their attention, he first of all claimed to he wanted to donated the sum of two million naira to Ozo as support in case e doesn’t win.

Just when Ozo’s alleged social media manager gave him his attention an told him how to pay in the money, the man whose name is yet to be known began raining abuses on Ozo and his management.

According to the man, Ozo is too stupid for his liking, too dull and doesn’t have sense, in his words.

Revealing his reason for hauling insults on the housemate and his management, the young man said Ozo is acting stupid because of a lady, probably referring to Ozo’s interest in Nengi and earning a strike because of her.