BBNaija: Her head is full of man no vibes, just men – Wathoni mocked over inability to answer simple questions in new interview (video)

Media users have mocked evicted BBNaija housemate, Wathoni Anyasi after she woefully failed to answer simple questions correctly in new interview.

The abysmal performance was witnessed when she had a current affairs session in an interview with PlusTV yesterday, September 13.

When the interviewer asked her when Nigeria celebrates the famous Democracy Day, the BBNaija housemate said “I don’t know.” And when the interviewer urged her to try again, she said “October 1st.”

Wathoni supplied completely wrong answers when asked who “was” regarded as the King of Afrobeat in Nigeria, she answered “Burna Boy”.

And when asked which country is the most populous in the whole world, She said Dubai. She was also asked “the hottest region in the world” and she answered “Dubai” again.

However, at each failed attempt, the interviewer told her the correct answer.

Watch the interview below:

Is this your Queen 💀😳

pic.twitter.com/59xXUbRHso — Senator Fowóseré 💰 (@Joshibirogba) September 13, 2020

Below is how some Nigerians reacted on micro blogging platform, Twitter;

She once argued with laycon that Australia is not a continent. Her head is full of man no vibes, just men — MARTINS 11 🕯 (@FolaMyFlower) September 13, 2020

King of afro beat in Nigeria – Burnaboy Country most involved with corona virus – Dubai Hottest region in the world – Dubai Facts by Wathoni❤ — N.a.o.m.i.e👑🌟💝 (@nao_mide) September 14, 2020