BBNaija: He is just being human – Ozo’s sister defends him after he received backlash for always being around Nengi

Elder sister of Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, has taken to her social media page to ask Nigerians to stop the criticism and mockery on Ozo simply because he chose to love someone on National TV.

Narcy shared series of videos listing reasons why Ozo should not be criticized and most notably, she stated that he hasn’t hurt anyone but he is just being human.

Sharing the video, she wrote ;

Good day everyone. So I’ll be interrupting your day a bit to talk about the things going on with my brother @OfficialOzoBBN and I hope it gets you all to understand a bit more and to please please stop the hate and negativity❤⭕

He is just being human..just as well all are.

He hasn’t hurt anyone and yet he is being dragged like someone who has.

The world would be a much better place if we focused on each others strengths and not our weakness or most especially our “perceived weaknesses” Love and light always