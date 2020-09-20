BBNaija: He is a definition of GRACE – Media users react as Trikytee has been Evicted from the Lockdown House

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee has been evicted from the house

As expected, show host, Ebuka graced our screens and the suspense was felt as he announced TrikyTee as the next to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

TrikyTee spent nine weeks in the house.

He was up for eviction this week alongside Laycon, Dorathy, and Ozo.

As at the time of filing this report, only TrikyTee has been evicted and it’s uncertain if one or more housemate will be leaving the house this evening.

