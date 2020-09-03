BBNaija: “Having sex in public is shameless, but having the boldness to saying it out is Cheap” – Uche Maduagwu trolls Erica

BBNaija housemate, Erica in a recent submission admitted that she had intercourse with her love interest, Kiddwaya in the Head of House lounge.

This has called for some reactions from social media users and the latest to add his voice is popular Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu.

According to the controversial actor, Erica is more than a prostitute adding that prostitutes even have value than her because they don’t have intercourse in public.

His post reads;

“Having sex in public is shameless, but having the boldness to saying it out is Cheap. 🙄🙄Even roadside prostitute on #Allen will never stoop so low to having sex with their client in public. #Erica is a big disgrace and should be evicted from #bbnaija2020 its shameless #girls like her that makes people call for #bbnaija ban. 🤷‍♂️She has broken the record, among all the irresponsible ex housemate that once had sex in bbnaija, Erica is the first to brag about it while on the #show, 🤣when they tell parent to give their daughters #good home training they will be watching #telemundo. Everyone knows Erica seduced #Kiddwaya to have sex with her in #bbnaija5 because her plan is to get #pregnant for him because of his father billions, 💰why did you think she refused to allow kiddwaya use a condom?🤷‍♀️#instagram”