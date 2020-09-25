BBNaija: Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele declares support for Laycon, urges fans to vote for him

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) finale is just a few days away and the top finalists need all the votes and support they can get at the moment. One housemate who seems to be enjoying a lot of goodwill especially from Nigerian celebrities is Laycon.

Just recently, much-loved gospel musician Yinka Ayefele took to his Instagram page and declared support for him.

Ayefele posted video clips that captured Laycon on the dance floor during the Lipton task which took place in the house on Wednesday night, September 23.

One of the clips captured the musician busting dance moves just as the live performer gave a rendition of one his popular songs. In the caption that accompanied the video post, Ayefele called on his fans to vote for Laycon to emerge as the next BBNaija winner.