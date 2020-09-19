BBNaija: God will Protect her – Vee’s social media handler claims fans have been sending death threats to housemate

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Vee is among contestants of the season who have received a lot of criticisms on social media especially because of her blunt nature.

However, the online backlash may not be the only thing to worry about as her social media handler recently revealed that some fans of the show have issued death threats at the housemate who is still in the BBNaija house.

Vee’s handler while sharing the disturbing news prayed unto the Lord to keep watch over her.

“God will Protect Vee. And those sending Death Threats to Vee, I hope you find Happiness because Vee is blessed and nothing will happen to her,” the tweet read.

