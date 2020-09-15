BBNaija: “God is a miracle worker. My God is a miracle worker” – Vee says after she made it to the grand finale of this season reality TV show

Vee, Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, has expressed joy after she made it to the grand finale of this season reality TV show

Three housemates: Neo, Vee and Nengi on Monday, secured a spot in the finale of the lockdown season.

They got a spot in the finale after they escaped nomination for eviction this week.

In a surprise process for nominating housemates for possible eviction, the housemates were divided into two teams: white and black.

Each team was instructed to choose two housemates each to be up for possible eviction on Sunday.

Reacting to her success, Vee kept repeating that her “God is a miracle worker. My God is a miracle worker! The God I serve in heaven is a miracle worker!”

Not many would have thought that Vee and her supposed lover, Neo, would make it to the last day.