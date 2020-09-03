BBNaija: “God has blessed me with a true friend I can proudly call my sister” – Ka3na praises Lucy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has showered praises on Lucy, after the latter showed her love for her in the lockdown house.

The housemates during their wager task, tried to mimick Ka3na in a negative manner, and this didn’t go down well with Lucy who broke into tears.

Reacting to the drama, Ka3na also expressed her love for Lucy, referring to her as a true friend and sister.

In her words;

“All my life, I have had my big sister as my only friend. Reason because I hate being judged and gossiped about. I went for BBN with one intention of promoting my brand but I got lucky. God blessed me with a true friend I can proudly and openly call my sister. Lucy thank you for loving me right back. I love you. Periodt.