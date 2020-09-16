BBNaija: “For this useless comment Ozo must be in finals” – Nigerians slam Kiddwaya for saying he is the man Ozo wants to be

Recently-evicted housemate Kiddwaya has started his media rounds and the billionaire son is spilling how he feels about the show and the housemates in general. In a chat with Beat FM, he revealed how he stated that he is the man Ozo wants to be especially as it pertains to his relationship with Nengi.

Viewers of the show realize how much Ozo wants to be with Nengi and even earned a strike because he wrote her a love letter.

Meanwhile, Nengi has told him on a number of occasions that she is not interested while she seems to like Kiddwaya more.

On the day of his eviction, the billionaire son revealed that he is not attracted to Nengi at all, adding that they were just friends in the house. He also noted that Ozo spoke to him a couple of times about what’s going on with him and Nengi and he told him that there was nothing.

In his new interview, the ex-housemate revealed again that he had a lot of conversation about Nengi. “I had a lot of conversation with Ozo about Nengi. Really, I think he was just looking at the man he wants to be,” he said, adding that he is not trying to be disrespectful to Ozo.

“I am my own man and I am comfortable in my skin. “I don’t fear anybody. Nobody in the house was up to my level, so I wasn’t threatened by anyone,” he added.

In another interview with Ebuka, Kiddwaya stated that Ozo was threatened by him because of Nengi.

Nigerians were not happy with Kiddwaya’s statement about Ozo.

