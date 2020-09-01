BBNaija: “For me there are three housemates likely to win the N85million grand prize, I’ll say Ozo, Nengi & Prince” – Brighto

Evicted Big Brother Lockdown housemate, Brighto has named three housemates that may possibly to win this season’s N85million grand prize.

In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the reality TV show, on African Magic, Brighto named Nengi, Ozo and Prince as possible winners.

The male housemate nicknamed ‘Lord Baelish’ explained that Nengi, Ozo and Prince are on top of their games.

“For me there are three housemates likely to win. I’ll say Ozo, Nengi and Prince,” he said.

Brighto was evicted alongside Wathoni and Tolanibaj on Sunday after scoring the lowest vote.

His eviction came as a surprise to housemates because he had never appeared on the bottom four.

But last night, he emerged as the housemate with the lowest votes from viewers.