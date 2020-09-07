BBNaija: First photos & video of Erica after her disqualification

Big brother housemate, Erica Nlewedim, who was disqualified from the reality show yesterday, September 6th, has been pictured all smiles today.

The photo which was shared by a Twitter user, @thic-didi shows her rocking a black dress seated outside her hotel building.

“She’s good y’all.” she captioned the photo.

Erica’s repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules earned her the disqualification.

Erica, who was the Head of House (HOH), had earlier gotten two strikes for repeatedly breaking the house rules.

Erica has also become the first housemate to be disqualified from the ongoing reality show.

She was disqualified for breaking the house rules, bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.