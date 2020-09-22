BBNaija: ‘Female housemates are intimidated by Nengi’ – Neo reveals

BBNaija housemate, Neo has said female housemates in the Lockdown house are intimidated by Nengi.

Neo disclosed this during a recent conversation with Nengi after Ozo’s eviction.

Recall Ozo got evicted from the house on Sunday alongside Trikytee after they scored lowest votes.

His eviction from the BBNaija house had Nengi in tears and emotionally down.

While consoling and counseling Nengi, Neo told her that all the female housemates are intimidated by her.

According to him, Nengi carries herself in a particular way that is intimidating.

“I know you are a nice girl and you care about Ozo.

“Cheer up, see ehn, all these female housemates are intimidated by you in case you don’t know,” Neo said.

Neo had during Sunday night live eviction countered the notion that Nengi was using Ozo.

He opined that Nengi likes Ozo and has been showing it in the best way she can which may not be enough for Ozo.