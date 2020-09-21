BBNaija: Fans Trend #WeLoveYouOzo In Honor Of Evicted Housemate

Fans of newly evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo, have taken to Twitter to express their love for him and their sadness that he has been evicted from the house.

Information Nigeria recalls Ozo became the fourteenth housemate to be evicted from the reality television show. He was evicted shortly after Trikykytee got evicted.

A fan identified as Chinyere with the handle @chisquare4eva tweeted:

“Ozo the great man. U remind me of my hubby a lot, he kept defending ur actions like he was in his head, I guess that’s why it wasn’t difficult for me to understand u. U are selfless n one in a million, I pray my son grows up to be like you, a rare loyal one #BBNaija #WeLoveYouOZO”

See more tweets below: