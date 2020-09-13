BBNaija: Fans Trend #NotKiddwaya Over Kiddwaya’s Eviction

As Kiddwaya becomes the thirteenth housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house, fans have taken to Twitter to trend the hashtag #NotKiddwaya.

It appears that Kiddwaya’s eviction is not well-received by the audience.

Kiddwaya joins Prince Nelson as the two housemates to be evicted during the eighth live eviction show of the ‘Lockdown’ season.

Twitter user with the handle @emmadan_nuel tweeted:

“Sure we all knew prince was going home today, but haba! Not Kiddwaya!!! Should have been ozo #bbnaija #BBNaijaLocdown2020”

Another user with the handle @zinkarian tweeted:

“nahhh not Kiddwaya naooo… Elites no dey vote na mouth Dem get #BBNaijaLockdown2020 damn… I’m goin’ miss the cruisemaster!!!”

See tweets below: