BBNaija: Evicted Prince Drums Support For Dorathy

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince, has taken to Instagram to campaign for current housemate, Dorathy.

Sharing a picture of both of them together, the reality TV writes:

“I didn’t mince words when I said my baby girl should come back with the money if I leave. Royal Army, let’s do this for my Tata Text; VOTE Dorathy to 32052 Thank you”

Information Nigeria recalls Prince has also addressed his fans as regards the GoFundMe account set up for his dream beauty salon business.

Also, actress Kemi Lala-Akindoju recently took to her Instagram story to declare that Dorathy deserves to be in the top 5.

See Prince’s post below: