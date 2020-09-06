BBNaija: “Even if Laycon wins ₦200 million, he’ll still look like a church rat” – Lady blasts Laycon

A Nigerian lady recently took to her social media account to say that even if Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Laycon wins ₦200 million, he would still look like a church rat.

The lady identified as Glory Hope Jacob took to her Facebook page recently to make the condescending statement in a popular BBNaija group.

Glory Hope Jacob, who did not give her reasons for trolling the BBNaija housemate, received series of backlashes from the rapper’s fans and other social media users who thought her comment was uncalled for.

For Glory, no matter the amount of money Laycon may win from the 5th edition of the reality TV show, he still would look like a church rat.

Glory has since received more than one thousand comments of backlashes from social media users as they blast her for making such comments towards a human being.

Glory wrote on the group,

Even if laycon win 200m he will still look like church rat