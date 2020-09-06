BBNaija: ERICA’S situation has confirmed that your village people can reach you anywhere – Comedian AY reacts to the drama between Erica & Laycon

Comedian AY has reacted to the drama between Erica and Laycon on Saturday night.

Erica after the Saturday night party confronted Laycon about his claims that she tried to kiss him multiple times.

Laycon remained silent as Erica went off insulting him and made some derogatory remarks.

This got the attention of Comedian AY who applauded Laycon for keeping cool despite the insults rained at him.

His tweet reads:

Who says u can’t learn something from #BBNajia? LUCY has taught me that u can’t change someone who doesn’t see an issue in their actions. ERICA’S situation has confirmed that ur village people can reach u anywhere.Just pray they don’t bring up ur matter in their WhatsApp group.