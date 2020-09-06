BBNaija: ‘Erica’s Situation Has Confirmed That Your Village People Can Reach You Anywhere’ – AY Makun

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has weighed in on the current BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show. The entertainer made specific reference to Erica and Lucy.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, AY Makun says he has learnt a thing or two from the ongoing reality show. He writes:

“Who says u can’t learn something from #BBNaija? LUCY has taught me that u can’t change someone who doesn’t see an issue in their actions. ERICA’s situation has confirmed that ur village people can reach u anywhere. Just pray they don’t bring up ur matter in their WhatsApp group.”

Erica blasted Laycon on Saturday night over his statement that she tried to kiss him while intoxicated.

See AY Makun’s tweet below: