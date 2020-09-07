BBNaija: Erica’s Manager reacts to trending WhatsApp audio that claims she has been hospitalized after an alleged mental following her eviction

A new WhatsApp audio that’s currently serving rounds on social media, alleges that disqualified Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemate, Erica suffered a mental breakdown following the announcement of her disqualification.

According to the audio that was sent to a WhatsApp group, Erica allegedly got hospitalized after having a mental breakdown for being disqualified from the reality TV show.

As can be heard, the individual who sent the audio amidst tears, stated that she spoke with the production team of the show and they revealed that Erica had to be hospitalized following her breakdown and disqualification.

The individual is heard saying she needs family around her and a lot of support from others…

Listen to the audio below:

Erica’s Manager Don Mike Reacts To The Trending Voice Note Claiming That Erica Had a Mental Breakdown After her Disqualification from #BBNaija. – #Pressplay▶️. pic.twitter.com/bPT0mnvDrX — Samuel Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) September 7, 2020

However, Erica’s management has now come out to refute the claims that she got hospitalized after suffering a mental breakdown — in a recent tweet, they ask the public to disregard the WhatsApp audio, saying that Erica is hale and hearty.

Here’s a tweet below: