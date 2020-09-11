BBNaija: Erica’s Fan Appreciates Uti Nwachukwu

A fan of former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has taken to Twitter to appreciate media personality, Uti Nwachukwu for his show of support and solidarity towards the recently disqualified housemate.

The fan with the handle @Shaminahan543 tweeted:

“This is an appreciation tweet and tribute for @SirUTI … Thank you for supporting and defending Erica throughout her journey in the house!! May success always follow you in all you do. Elites join me thank him please (love from Uganda) #MyEricaMoments #StarGirlErica”

Uti Nwachukwu has been rooting for Erica since the first day she got into the ‘Lockdown’ house. Even after she got disqualified, he took to Twitter to defend her by saying that many of us have gone through what Erica was going through.

See the fan’s tweet below: