BBNaija: Erica’s ‘Elite Merchandise’ Sells Out Within Two Hours

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica’s team released her “star girl elite merchandise” on Friday.

The reality TV star’s team posted the link to purchase the customized apparels on all her social media accounts.

Within two hours of launching, they were completely sold out.

All the proceeds goes into voting for the Elite Queen.

The team broke the news via her official Instagram page with the words;

“We are currently SOLD OUT.

The store is offline and we will RESTOCK soon.

Please be patient while we work on getting new products up.

ELITES, UNA TOO MUCH ABEG🔥⭐️🙌🏼.

Osheyyy site crashers😩🙌🏼.

#EliteLeagueMerch”

See her post below: