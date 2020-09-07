BBNaija: “Erica will forgive you” – Kiddwaya assures Laycon

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has assured Laycon in a recent conversation that Erica will forgive him after she got disqualified.

Laycon has been feeling sad after Erica got disqualified on Sunday and said he will always support Erica despite their rift.

Responding to Laycon, Kiddwaya assured him that Erica will forgive him but it would take time.

According to Kiddwaya, housemates need each other outside the house to succeed.

In his words,

“With time, Erica will forgive you eventually. Because at some point, we need each other to do stuff outside the house.”

Recall that, Erica’s unruly behaviour on Saturday earned her a third strike and she was disqualified from the reality show less than 24 hours later.

She got disqualified last-night after Biggie gathered the housemates at the lounge and played videos of when she threatened to kill Laycon outside the house and hurled insults at him.