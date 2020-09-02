BBNaija: Erica this is a very disgusting statement – Ubi Franklin berates Erica for saying she doesn’t want want her name to be associated with Laycon

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has taken to his social media page to lambast Erica over a statement she made about fellow housemate, Laycon.

Erica, in a long discussion with her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, said she feels so pissed that people might browse her name and see it linked to Laycon, especially the part where she tried to kiss him.

She said she isn’t attracted to Laycon at all, and the thought of her being paired to him on social media, makes her very angry.

Reacting to Erica’s statement, Ubi Franklin said that it was very disgusting to say such because at some point, she was attracted to his personality.

Ubi Franklin shared the video and wrote ;

“ERICA THIS IS VERY DISGUSTING STATEMENT. YOU WERE ATTRACTED TO HIS PERSONALITY AT SOME POINT AND YOU WANTED LAYCONS PERSONALITY IN KIDWAYA’S BODY. VERY DISGUSTING STATEMENT.”