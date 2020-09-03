BBNaija: Erica, Prince, Neo Chastise Lucy Over Her Nonchalant Behavior (Video)

BBNaija housemates, Erica, Prince and Neo chastised their fellow housemate, Lucy over her nonchalant behaviour.

It all began after Erica and Prince picked their team members for their task.

Lucy was the last to get picked by Erica and the former outrightly said she didn’t want to be in the latter’s team because Kiddwaya is there and she doesn’t want to work with him.

This led to a heated argument in the house as Neo said he is tired of Lucy trying to bend the rules, and twist things to her favour.

Erica, on the other hand, said that Lucy is full of negative energy which is why nobody wants to work with her.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Erica is enjoying hours & hours of Billionaire orgasms not suffer head 5mins tickling – Uti Uwachukwu to Media users insulting Erica for having sex with Kiddwaya

Watch the video clips below: