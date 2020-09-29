BBNaija: Erica, Nengi, Ozo, Others Attend BrightO’s Birthday Party (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame had a birthday to remember as he turned 30 on Monday.

BrightO organized a birthday dinner along with a party which was well-attended by other ex-housemates of the just concluded BBNaija reality show.

Erica, Kiddwaya, Prince, Lucy, Trikytee and some other housemates were spotted having a nice time with the celebrant at the dinner table.

Ozo and Nengi were also spotted arriving the party together.

Watch the video clips below:

Our hot babe. The hottest and sweetest of them all pic.twitter.com/l0lPWGPcWI — Nyashe🗡 (@Dark_Adin) September 28, 2020

KEW family our food is ready. Kiddwaya and Erica ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍 At Brightos Bday 💋💋💋💞💞💞 #kiddrica #StarGirlErica #DearKiddwaya pic.twitter.com/WRnPlzmXVA — Ebyfyn + Kiddricas favorite Stan😍 (@Ebyfyn) September 28, 2020

Lucy na clown, but let's watch out for Ozone. Am Still searching for #LayCONQUEROR in Brighto birthday party. president of wayademgang is the class captain of BBN season 5.

Its a time to celebrate. #NengiToTheWorld #QuintessentialOZO #OzoneTheBrand #WhereIsLaycon #WeMissLaycon pic.twitter.com/nXyjvxZliK — Fajana Oyinlola (@fajanaoyinlola) September 29, 2020