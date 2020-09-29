BBNaija: Erica, Nengi, Ozo, Others Attend BrightO’s Birthday Party (Video)

BBNaija Brighto birthday
BBNaija Brighto

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame had a birthday to remember as he turned 30 on Monday.

BrightO organized a birthday dinner along with a party which was well-attended by other ex-housemates of the just concluded BBNaija reality show.

Erica, Kiddwaya, Prince, Lucy, Trikytee and some other housemates were spotted having a nice time with the celebrant at the dinner table.

Ozo and Nengi were also spotted arriving the party together.

Watch the video clips below:

