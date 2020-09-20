BBNaija: Erica, Kiddwaya Cozy Up At A Party (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Kiddwaya and Erica were spotted looking cozy at a party on Saturday.

Videos circulating on social media captures the moment the lovebirds were seen partying with other evicted housemates including those from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

Kiddwaya and Erica have sparked speculation that they are now an item outside the house.

The lovebirds couldn’t get their hands off each other throughout their stay at the party.

Erica also got reunited with her close friend in the house, TolaniBaj and they both shared a warm hug.

Watch the video clips below: