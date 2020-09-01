BBNaija: Erica just wan chop disqualification unconsciously – Organisers told to disqualify Erica for canvassing for votes

Organizers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija reality show have been told to disqualify Erica from the lockdown eviction for canvassing for votes.

This followed her conversation with Kiddwaya on Monday night after he was put up for possible eviction.

Erica was heard telling Kiddwaya that her fans will vote for him and would not let her down.

She said: “Don’t worry, I know my fans will vote for you and save you because they know you’re important to me.

“They will vote for you. This nomination process is even different from previous years’ where they picked just two people up for eviction.”

Some viewers took to Twitter pages, describing her conversation with Kiddwaya as a way of campaigning for votes from her fans which is against the house rules and should get her a third strike from Big Brother.

Recall that Erica was issued a second strike and stern warning from Biggie. Another act of disobedience of the house rules will get her disqualified from the reality show just like Tacha of ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

Here are some comments from viewers demanding Erica’s disqualification;