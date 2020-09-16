BBNaija: Erica just got her N1,000,000 I promised her, I am not all those your Instagram audio big girl – Bobrisky

Nigerian personality and crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to his official Instagram page to reveal that indeed she has fulfilled her promise by sending the disqualified BBNaija housemate Erica an amount of N1m.

Erica Nlewedim was disqualified from the house following her unruly behavior towards other housemates and also body-shaming Laycon. After several strikes and a final warning, Big Brother had no other option than to show her the exit door of the house.

Bobrisky, expressing his deepest love for the BBNaija housemate promised to gift her N1m of which he did today as he shared a screenshot of an IG chat with her.

The screenshot he shared revealed that indeed the disqualified BBNaija housemate has bagged the N1million.

See post below;