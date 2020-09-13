BBNaija: ”Erica is more than a friend, She has my back, I don’t know if what we have is relationship or friendship” – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya has said he is not sure if he will pursue a relationship with Erica.

Kiddwaya told Ebuka after his eviction that Erica is more than a friend and he would not want to lose her.

He said, ”I am happy to be evicted. I miss the gym and my people.

”Erica is more than a friend. She has my back, I don’t know if what we have is relationship or friendship.

I do not know what I am open to yet. I just know I don’t want to lose her.

”I will wait till I go out then know my next step. My team are very hardworking so I know they have plans for me.”