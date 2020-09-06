BBNaija: Erica is like many women, when they are angry, they get extremely disrespectful — Comedian Acapella

Nigerian Comedian, Acapella has reacted to the drama that unfolded last night in the Big Brother Naija house and he shared some thoughts about Erica’s behavior.

Saturday night was quite a memorable night in Big Brother Naija: Lockdown house as statements that were made and death threats that flew in the air will not easily be forgotten by viewers of the show.

This week’s Head of House, Erica became a trending topic on Nigerian social media over her actions after the Saturday night party last night — actions that has prompted a lot of viewers calling for her disqualification from the show.

Erica, while possibly under the influence of alcohol, threw a tantrum in the Big Brother house last night where she cussed out at housemate, Laycon, calling him ugly, a liar and someone who she never dreams of being with because he “lied” about her trying to kiss him.

Acappella in his reaction said so many women throw caution to the wind and become extremely disrespectful.

His tweet reads;

Erica Yesternite Is Many Women. When They Are Angry They Throw All Decorum To The Wind And Get Extremely Disrespectful. For Them, All That Matters Is That You Provoked Them So It’s A Licence For Them To Say Whatever And However They Feel It. I Hope They See What It Looks Like