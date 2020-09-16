BBNaija: “Erica is Igbo like me we don’t like to suffer” – Tochi reacts to reports on social media that he called Erica a gold digger

BBNaija housemate, Tochi, has reacted to reports making the rounds on social media that he called Erica a gold digger.

Tochi on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, explained that his words were misinterpreted.

According to him, his statement was that Erica is an Igbo lady and ambitious but not a gold digger.

He further apologised to those who heard or misinterpreted his words wrongly.

His tweet read: “My words “Erica is Igbo like me we don’t like to suffer and she is very ambitious, since she set foot inside the house she knew what she wanted was to win I love her driving spirit”

“Never called her a gold digger” and to those that heard wrong I apologise.”