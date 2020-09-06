BBNaija: Erica Hurls Abusive Words At Laycon (Video)

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has attacked her fellow housemate, Laycon, over his statement to Ebuka that she tried to kiss him while under the influence of alcohol.

This took place shortly after the Saturday night party held yesterday. A video that captures Erica’s abusive words at Laycon has been made available online.

In the scene, Erica is furious with Laycon and doesn’t hesitate to use spiteful words against him.

While Erica is in the kitchen with Kiddwaya who is trying to pacify her, Laycon is seated at the dining table with Dorathy, Neo, Prince, and Vee. TrikyTee is also present.

Erica raises her voice so that Laycon can hear everything she is saying. Laycon, on the other hand, acts unperturbed.

“Stop talking about me, Laycon. I’m not attracted to anything about you. One week has passed and he cannot back up his claim that I tried to kiss him. At what point did I try to kiss you? As skinny and as ugly as you are, why would I be attracted to you?”, says Erica.

