BBNaija: “Erica has not been picking my calls” – Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya reveals

Billionaire and father to one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown, Terry Waya has revealed that his son’s beau, Erica has not been picking his calls or responding to his messages.

He made this disclosure in an exclusive interview with BBC News Pidgin on Instagram. The billionaire said that he tried reaching Erica after her disqualification to encourage and empathize with her, but she refused to take his calls.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the reality show after receiving three strikes for flouting the house rules.

He said in pidgin,

“I con send message to her to tell her to take am easy, that it is not the end of the world because since she left she has not been taking calls, so I sent her a text message to calm down and Kiddwaya’s senior brother is talking to her, so that is not a problem.

“At least she con show my son love for there, so personally I don’t have a problem with her”(sic).