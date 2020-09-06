BBNaija: Erica has been disqualified from the reality show

Big Brother has disqualified Erica from the Big Brother Naija house after ranting at Laycon which happened earlier this Saturday, September 06.

This sunday evening, the housemates were all called into the lounge, where Big Brother played the clip of the rant between Erica and Laycon.

Biggie said Erica could have said the words she wanted to say and walk away but went on and on. She also denied the DHOH access to the room, she peeked into the camera window and tried to engage with the camera crew.

Erica was asked to stand up and she was sent packing after Big Brother recited the rules from the Big Brother Naija rule book.

Erica was told that she has been forgiven several times for fighting with fellow housemates, but that would not happen this time.