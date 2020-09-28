BBNaija: Erica Finally Reacts To Laycon’s Win; Says ‘She Happy For Him’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Erica has said that she is happy that Laycon was crowned the winner of the highly-coveted reality TV show on Sunday.

Erica made this known during an exclusive interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa.

Information Nigeria recalls that the two housemates were at loggerheads before the disqualification of Erica.

Reacting to Laycon’s win, the actress disclosed that she’s happy that Laycon won the grand prize because she knows it is something that he has always wanted.

When asked if they will eventually reconcile, the actress said that she shares the same vibe people give her and time will tell whether or not they will be friends again.

Watch the video below: