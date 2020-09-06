BBNaija: “Erica could have easily made it to finals and probably win it” – Rico Swavey, Uti Nwachukwu express sadness over Erica’s disqualification

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 was emotionally filled on Sunday, September 6, when Erica, who was the Head of House until a few minutes after 7pm, was disqualified.

Nigerians who had been divided over the reasons she was disqualified took to social media to share their reactions to the news.

The reasons Erica was evicted were given as:

1. Peeping and wanting to talk to the production team

2. Denying Prince access to sleep in the Head of House lounge.

3. Pouring water on the Prince part of HoH bed.

4. Threatening a housemate.

In Case You Missed It.

Erica has been disqualified.#bbnaijalockdown2020 pic.twitter.com/O4AAwds1WE — Oyindamola A. ✨ (@_mzhoney) September 6, 2020

One of the main supporters of Erica is BBAfrica star, Uti Nwachukwu, many waited to see how he will react to her eviction. He did not disappoint as he tweeted;

“Erica leaving the #Bbnaija house is actually a good thing for her. I don’t think she could have handled the roller coaster of emotions coming. This is good for her mental health and I know she would remorsefully learn from this and rise. I ask that we please be compassionate”

Erica leaving the #Bbnaija house is actually a good thing for her🙏🏾 I dont think she could have handled the roller coaster of emotions coming. This is good for her mental health and I know she wld remorsefully learn from this and rise✅ I ask that we please be compassionate❤ — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 6, 2020

Former BBNaija housemate, Rico Swavey expressed sadness over Erica’s disqualification.

He lamented that the disqualified housemate could have made it to the final.

Tweeting, Rico wrote: “I’m actually sad about what is happening with Erica. #BigBrotherNaija

“Erica could have easily made it to finals and probably win it.

“I think it’s time to empathize with her instead of continual criticism.

“She needs our support now more than ever. Nobody is perfect. I wish you all the best Erica.”