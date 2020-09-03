BBNaija: Erica Confirms She Had Sex With Kiddwaya In The HoH Lounge (Video)

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Erica, finally confessed that she and her love interest, Kiddwaya had sex during their stay in the Head of House lounge.

Erica made this known during a conversation with fellow housemate, Neo while they were in the kitchen.

The BBNaija housemate said they did “every thing” while in the lounge and she doesn’t want to watch the videos of all the things that happened.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress won the title in the fourth week of the game and she chose Kiddwaya, her love interest, as her deputy.

The couple, who have been intimate, shared the lounge for a week.

Watch the video below: