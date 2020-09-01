BBNaija: Erica Assures Kiddwaya Her Fans Will Vote For Him (Video)

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica has assured her love interest in the house, Kiddwaya, that her fans will vote for him.

A new video that captures her discussion with Kiddwaya has been posted online. In the video, Erica is confident that her fans will not vote out Kiddwaya.

She says to him:

“I trust my own fans. My fans will help me. They know that if you leave, I’m not the same. So, they have to help me. And your fans are there. I have my team; my team and your team will join forces.”

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘I Am Laycon’s Sole Source Of Fame’ – Erica (Video)

Erica and Kiddwaya have had several clashes in the past few weeks based on Kiddwaya’s reluctance to commit fully to her.

See the video below: