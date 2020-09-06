BBNaija: Erica Apologizes To Fellow Housemates Over Her Unruly Behavior

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica has tendered an unreserved apology to her fellow housemates over her actions on Saturday.

The reality TV star had a meltdown after the night party and she said some harsh words to her colleagues.

On Sunday morning, Ozo advised Erica to apologize to the housemates especially to Laycon, Prince, Dorathy and Nengi.

Erica then called all of them and she apologized for her unruly behavior and the insults she hurled at everyone.

According to the actress, admitting she is wrong is one of the hardest things she has ever done and it was pent up anger.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘Outside This House, I Will Kill You’ – Erica Threatens Laycon

Watch the video below: