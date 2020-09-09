BBNaija: Erica And Kiddwaya Are Boring Couple – Lucy (Video)

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lucy, has in a new interview shared her opinion of Erica and Kiddwaya. ‘

The reality TV star in the interview said she prefers Nengi and Kiddwaya as a couple to Erica and Kiddwaya as a couple.

In her words:

“I think I threw a little bit of charcoal into the fire when I told Erica that I find Nengi and Kidd more interesting to watch than herself and Kiddwaya. We were in the garden when I said that. Maybe it messed with her mind.”

When asked why she said that, she replies:

“Because it’s true. Have you seen Nengi play? It’s more interesting to watch. She was like she and Kiddwaya are entertaining. But I told her you guys are actually boring. What I would like to watch if I was a viewer would be Kidd and Nengi.”

Watch the video of Lucy’s interview below: