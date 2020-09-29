BBNaija: ‘Erica And I Have No Beef’ – Vee (Video)

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee, has said in a new interview that she does not have any beef with Erica. The reality TV star who made it to the grand finale of the show tells Ebuka that she had just a misunderstanding with Erica, adding that Erica and Kiddwaya’s romance really affected Laycon.

In her words:

“I tried to put myself in Erica’s shoes a lot and I still don’t get it. The fact that you see Laycon as a really close friend, knows he has feelings for you and then you tend to do your romance in front of him.

Everybody saw it on Laycon’s face. It was like he wanted to die. He was trying to figure it out, and while he was trying to figure it out his feelings for you; you always being there was going to make it a bit harder for him.”

Watch the video here.