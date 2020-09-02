BBNaija: “Drop your bank details” – Ka3na continues to declare strong support for Lucy, begs her followers to vote for Lucy

Kate “Ka3na” Jones who is a former Big Brother Naija 2020 contestant has continued to declare her support for housemate Lucy.

The mom of one popularly called boss lady took to her page on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to air her thoughts about Lucy staying in the house.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she made a post asking her teeming fans to vote massively for Lucy. Sharing the post, she wrote;

“Drop Your Bank Details 👇🏾

Cash Giveaway For My Gurls!

Let’s Be Ready To Vote!

Never To Be Caught Unawares!

This Week We Go Hard!

VOTE Lucy TO 32052″

Ka3na is an entrepreneur; she was 19 years old when she opened her fashion store.

The beauty, who is also referred to as The Boss Lady, was fully involved with her fashion business before she became a housemate in season 5 of BBNaija.

Kate “Ka3na” Jones got married to her 64-year-old husband when she was 22. They were married for four years before their separation. During the get-to-know each other session in the house, the star revealed that she had their child, a baby girl named Lila, through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

When she was six months pregnant, Kate told her husband that she had plans to get her life back on track soon after giving birth. After giving birth, Kate breastfed her baby for three months and then performed liposuction.