BBNaija: Dorathy To Feature In Singer Ajura’s Next Music Video

Fast-rising Nigerian musician, Ajura, has revealed that BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy, will feature in his next music video.

The G-Worldwide recording artist made this known via his official Twitter page:

“Just got an info that Dorathy is gonna feature in my next music VIDEO cheeeeiiiii!!! #DorathyLeads #bbnaija”

Ajura also goes by the brand moniker ‘Ajura baba’. His real names are Daniel Alaba Ojamomi.

Ajura initially started out as a dancer before he became a musician. He always wanted to become a professional footballer but could not go on with the ambition because he lost his father at the tender age of 3.

See Ajura’s Twitter post below: