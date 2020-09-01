BBNaija: ‘Dorathy Is Fake’, Wathoni Says In Her First Interview

Recently evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Wathoni Anyasi, has said a few things about her fellow housemates during her first interview after eviction.

In a new video that has been made available online, Wathoni addresses all her three love triangles while in the house. She also says that Dorathy is fake. However, she likes TrikyTee and would like to do great things with him after the house.

In her words:

“Dorathy is cunning. Heated arguments with Erica were bad. I thought we’d never talk but we are good now.

“I tried to shake Prince’s table but I later decided to be laid-back. As for Nengi and Ozo; I don’t know what’s going on with Nengi but let’s watch. Kiddwaya, my guy, he’s just there for the fun – he just wants to have fun and he doesn’t give a shit. TrikyTee, my guy.

“After the house, we are going to do great things – he’s an amazing guy. I wish I shook tables as regards my love triangles but I just stayed laid back.”

When asked who is fake among the housemates, she paused for a while and responded;

“I’ll say Dorathy.”

See the video here.