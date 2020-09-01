BBNaija: Dorathy is cunny & Fake, Prince is my spec, I doubt I will pursue a relationship with Brighto – Wathoni speaks

Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Wathoni has said Dorathy is cunny and fake.

Wathoni made the statement in an interview with show host, Ebuka on Monday.

Recall that Dorathy had confronted Wathoni that she had lust for Brighto but promised to back down if Wathoni wanted to have a relationship with Brighto.

But, after the conversation, Wathoni told Tolanibaj that she was confused about Brighto’s feeling for her.

Dorathy also spent the night on Brighto’s bed that same night, a decision which made Wathoni upset.

Speaking to Ebuka, Wathoni said Dorathy played her.

”Dorathy played me that night. I think she did things with Brighto that night. She is cunny and fake,” she lamented.

When asked about all the love triangles she was involved in the house, Wathoni said,

”For Kiddwaya there were no feelings, it was just friendship but I wanted to stay back because of Erica. I started liking Eric because I felt he treated me like his everything.

”Prince is my spec, feelings were starting to grow so I had to cut it up because of Tolanbaj and Nengi.

”Trickytee said if he did not have a babe, he would pick me so there was nothing.”

She further stated that she doubted there would be a relationship with Brighto outside the house.

”I doubt I will pursue a relationship with Brighto. In the house I was the person pushing for it, it is hard to read Brighto,” she added.