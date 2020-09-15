BBNaija: ‘Dorathy Deserves A Spot In The Top 5’ – Kemi Lala-Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala-Akindoju, has declared her support for BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy. The movie star took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the reality TV star with the caption:

“Will still save her. She deserves a spot in the top 5.”

Dorathy is currently up for eviction. Other housemates up for eviction are Laycon, Ozo, and TrikyTee.

Neo and Vee escaped being up for eviction as a result of the new method of nominations. Nengi got saved because she won the Head Of House game.

On Sunday, two housemates will be evicted. The other two who get saved will join Nengi, Nee, and Veo for the final week.

See the actress’ Instagram story below: