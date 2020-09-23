BBNaija: “Don Jazzy likes you” – Laycon tells Nengi

BBNaija housemate, Laycon, on Tuesday said popular music producer Don Jazzy likes Nengi.

Laycon stated this during a conversation with Nengi on who her celebrity crush was.

Nengi had started the conversation when she asked Laycon to identify her celebrity crush.

Responding, the BBNaija finalist said: “Don Jazzy likes you, you can see the way he called your name.

“And anyone who likes you will like Ozo.”

Reacting, Nengi said: “I love him.”

The BBNaija reality television show would come to an end on Sunday after three months.

Currently, there are five housemates namely, Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy, Neo, and Vee.

One housemate is expected to go home with the all-inclusive grand prize of N85m over the weekend.