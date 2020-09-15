BBNaija: DJ Neptune Celebrates Neo And Vee As They Make It To Finals

Popular celebrity disc jockey, DJ Neptune, has taken to his Twitter page to celebrate BBNaija couple, Neo and Vee, as they successfully make it to the finals of the reality TV show.

DJ Neptune tweeted:

“And that’s how Vee and Neo made it to top 5#BBNaijaLockdown This relationship must lead to the alter and I shall DJ the wedding #bbnaija”

Neo and Vee made it to the top 5 via a new method of selection. Nengi had won the Head Of House game and sailed through to the finals. The other housemates left were Dorathy, Neo, Vee, Ozo, TrikyTee and Laycon.

They were split into groups. Vee was the representative of the first team and Neo was the representative of the second team. They escaped nominations because the representative of both teams decides who gets nominated.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Vee & Neo seen holding tight and locking lips as a way to celebrate their secured their places in the grand finale of the BBN season 5

On Sunday, two housemates will be evicted from the house while the remaining two will join Nengi, Neo and Vee in the final week.

See DJ Neptune’s tweet below: